JUST IN: Three killed in Durban 'horror' crash









Durban - Three people have been killed in an accident on the corner of NMR and Battery Beach Avenue in Durban. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the crash involved a truck and an SUV bakkie. He said while events leading up the collision are unknown, it is believed the SUV was turning and the truck T-boned him. "Three males believed to be in their late 50s and 60 were sitting in the rear of the bakkie and were declared deceased on scene," said Jamieson. He said another passenger was entrapped in the wreckage and the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment had to be used to free him from the wreckage.

"He is currently being transported to a nearby hospital," said Jamieson.

He said the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries while the truck driver sustained no injuries.

SAPS were on scene.

On Saturday evening a pregnant woman sustained critical injuries after she was ejected from a car that rolled on the N2 just before Ballito.

According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue said the single vehicle rolled multiple times.

"Five occupants sustained significant injuries. The pregnant female sustained critical injuries and had to be treated by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to hospital."

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala issued a warning to motorists ahead of the festive season to obey the rules of the road.

“Drivers must drive in a manner that is expected – no one must drive under the influence of alcohol, no one must drive while using cellphones, no one must drive while they are tired. We encourage drivers to rest every two hours,” said Zikalala.

He also warned against overloading passengers or cargo and said road users needed to be responsible for their actions.

