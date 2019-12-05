Durban - Three people have been killed in an accident on the corner of NMR and Battery Beach Avenue in Durban.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the crash involved a truck and an SUV bakkie.
He said while events leading up the collision are unknown, it is believed the SUV was turning and the truck T-boned him.
"Three males believed to be in their late 50s and 60 were sitting in the rear of the bakkie and were declared deceased on scene," said Jamieson.
He said another passenger was entrapped in the wreckage and the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment had to be used to free him from the wreckage.