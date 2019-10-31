Just In: Umdloti businessman to begin serving his 25 year jail term for killing partner in 2004









Durban - The man convicted of killing his Umdloti business partner will finally serve jail time, 15 years after the murder.

Pranesh Heralall, 47, handed himself over at Westville Prison on Wednesday after his bail application was dismissed.

He will now commence his 25 year jail sentence.





State advocate, Vasie Chetty confirmed the dismissal, was made at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.





His application to the Supreme Court is still pending.





Heralall chose to take his matter to the Supreme Court after his appeal on conviction was dismissed at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in September by the KZN Judge President, Achmat Jappie.





Heralall and his hitman Khethukuthala “Bobo” Chamane were found guilty of the in April 2011 of the murder of Deenadayalan Govender.





Deenadayalan Govender, and his wife, Selvie. African News Agency (ANA) Archives







During the trial, it emerged that Heralall hired Chamane to kill Govender in order to cash in on a business insurance policy of almost R600 000.





Each business partner took a policy on each other to ensure their joint fuel business, Larkspur Farm Services CC, would be debt-free if either died.





On July 16, 2004, Charmane walked up to Govender, 59, who worked as a building contractor at a site in Fairview Road in Verulam, and shot him in the face. He died at the scene and Chamane fled in a getaway car.





Heralall and Charmane were later charged with murder - alternatively conspiracy to commit murder.

Their accomplice, Riaz Sathar, turned State witness.





Heralall was subsequently sentenced to 25 years imprisonment and Chamane 20 years’ of jail time.





Both accused applied for leave to appeal.





Heralall chose to appeal against the conviction only while Charmane chose to appeal against his conviction and sentence.





Judge Thumba Pillay subsequently granted Heralall leave to appeal against the conviction, citing substantial and compelling circumstances to warrant his release.





Heralall has been out on R500 000 bail since. Chamane died before his appeal could be heard.



