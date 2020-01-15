Durban - A 66-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was shot in the head outside the Verulam Family Court in the Verulam CBD a short while ago. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA they arrived on scene just after 8:30am after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting the shooting.

"On arrival the victim was found lying face down on the pavement. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his head."

Balram said the man is a well-known community activist.

"According to witnesses the man was walking towards the court when he was approached by another male who drew a firearm and shot him once before fleeing the vicinity on foot.

"A security officer who witnessed the incident pursued the suspect who got into an awaiting white Mazda car on Groom Street and sped off. The victim is currently being stabilized on scene by paramedics," said Balram.

Balram said the activist was due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court for a matter.