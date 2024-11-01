Jyoti Jivanam launches essay competition on 'Caring and Giving’

The Jyoti Jivanam invites young leaders and trendsetters to participate in a special essay writing competition. The topic for the essay is "Caring and Giving - the heart of selfless giving".

Dr Prithy Ramlachan, from the non-profit organisation, said the cornerstone of this initiative was to promote caring among children. “Getting children to write about caring can tell you so much about the concept. By getting them to care, we can conjure up a caring society,” said Ramlachan. “The competition is broken up into two age categories: 6 to 10 year olds can write a paragraph of four to six lines explaining their views on what caring means to them and how it inspires the art of giving.

"The second age category is 11 to 18 year olds, who will have to write eight to ten lines in a paragraph or two explaining the same concept.” He said the winners in both age groups will receive a Tablet sponsored by Midas and Medis (medical software) and the second and third placed winners would get stationery packs that they would receive for next year. To enter the competition, participants must email their essays to: [email protected] by November 30.