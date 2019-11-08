Durban - Kidnapped businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy was found in Witbank in the Mpumalanga province, a source close to the investigation confirmed.
Although there has been conflicting reports about where the mother of two was found, the source said began operations in the Jackal Creek area and led police to Witbank.
The source added that the exact location where Moonsamy was kept has not been made public as it is still an active crime scene.
Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13 on May 30.
In July, Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's cellphone.