Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy. Picture: Supplied Durban - Kidnapped businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy was found in Witbank in the Mpumalanga province, a source close to the investigation confirmed. Although there has been conflicting reports about where the mother of two was found, the source said began operations in the Jackal Creek area and led police to Witbank. The source added that the exact location where Moonsamy was kept has not been made public as it is still an active crime scene. Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13 on May 30. In July, Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's cellphone.

It was the first breakthrough in the case.

Gike was arrested in July and released on R5000 bail in August.

Almost 100 days into her disappearance her family turned to local non-profit organisation, SA CAN, in the hopes that their newly-developed cellphone app can help them trace Moonsamy.

Family spokesperson Keshia Patchiappen confirmed that she had been found.

The family issued a statement stating,"We are overjoyed to announce that Sandra was found on Thursday night and reunited with her family. She is currently with her loved ones and beginning her road to recovery. We will share further information as the investigation is concluded. We would like to thank the Hawks for their tireless efforts, as well as the general public for keeping Sandra in their thoughts and prayers daily. We are elated and relieved to have her back with us safely."

