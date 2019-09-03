Sandra Moonsamy

Durban - It's been 96 days since Westville businesswoman, Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped while driving home. Despite a massive search and ongoing investigations, there has been no word on Moonsamy. Her family has since turned to local non-profit organisation, SA CAN, in the hopes that their newly-developed cellphone app can help them trace Moonsamy.

SA Can founder, Brian Jones, said on Wednesday a new app pioneering specialised victim support will be released to the public.

The platform, available at http://bringsandrahome.togethersacan.org.za will include all the updated information on the case.

Jones said Moonsamy's case will be the first case for the app with using the hashtag - #BringSandraHome.

Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two, was kidnapped on May 30 at the corner of Stapleton Road in Pinetown. A man has since been arrested in connection with her disappearance after he was found with her cellphone. He has since been released on bail.

Jones said the aim of the app was to provide a platform where the public, media, police and family can communicate on one platform.

Jones said they were hoping people would also come through with information.

"It is a first but we are hoping to make a breakthrough in the case."

Jones formed SA CAN (South Africans Community Action Network) in 2003 after his police partner was killed in Botha's Hill.

He said so far they have 240 000 registered members.

Jones said they were asked by Moonsamy's family six weeks ago to pull all resources together via a dedicated website.

He said that he wanted to keep the case alive and for the public to offer the family support.

"In all of this two little girls are pining for their mother."

Jones said while Sandra's case was the first for the app in future there would be various cases.

Each case will have information from the beginning to the end.

"For example the incident, the arrest, the trial, even 25 years time when parole is going to heard."

In a statement released to the media Moonsamy's brother Inderan Naicker said: “We are desperately appealing to the public to make use of this platform and to share any information that may assist our efforts to find Sandra and bring her home. If we are successful, it is our sincere hope that this app will play an integral role in ensuring the swift recovery of future victims, and even save lives. Our family has been devastated by Sandra’s abduction, and I am committed to exploring every avenue and taking any measures necessary to ensure Sandra’s safety and wellbeing. It is our urgent hope that this development will speed up the process and provide some insight into her location,” said Naicker.

For those with any information pertinent to Sandra's case, an anonymous tip can be shared via the website, or by contacting Warrant Officer Stompie Sonnekus on 082 778 8932 or WO Rajen Govender on 079 500 0810, directly.

