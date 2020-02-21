Kidnapped woman released after responding to job on social media









Police have issued a warning to people to be wary about applying for jobs advertised on social media. Picture: Pixabay Durban - Police have issued a warning to people to be wary about applying for jobs advertised on social media. This comes after a 25-year-old Durban woman was allegedly kidnapped after she responded to a job advert posted on social media a week ago. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the woman was released late last night. Gwala said the woman allegedly made contact with the alleged recruiter who agreed to meet her at the Mariannridge pool on February 15. "She was kidnapped by five unknown men when she arrived at the meeting point. She was allegedly held in the bushes at Mariannridge and her kidnappers made a ransom demand of R20 000 to her family.

"The matter was reported to police and an investigation was initiated after a case was opened in at the Marianhill police station.

"On Thursday various units in the SAPS conducted an operation in the Marianhill police precinct. During the search police found women’s clothing as well as a bag in the bushes.

"Late last night the victim was released by her captors."

She said police were still hunting for the suspects.

Gwala urged those that are aware of employment scams or illegal employment activities should report them to police.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA their officers had received a call from the woman's family requesting assistance.

Balram said the woman's kidnappers had demanded that an initial R5000 to be deposited into an Ewallet account

"The victim was allowed to speak to her family for a brief period before the call was terminated," said Balram.

