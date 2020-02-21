Durban - Police have issued a warning to people to be wary about applying for jobs advertised on social media.
This comes after a 25-year-old Durban woman was allegedly kidnapped after she responded to a job advert posted on social media a week ago.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the woman was released late last night.
Gwala said the woman allegedly made contact with the alleged recruiter who agreed to meet her at the Mariannridge pool on February 15.
"She was kidnapped by five unknown men when she arrived at the meeting point. She was allegedly held in the bushes at Mariannridge and her kidnappers made a ransom demand of R20 000 to her family.