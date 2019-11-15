Klerksdorp car salesman allegedly killed by customer over R4 700 repair









Durban - Shortly after conducting his midday prayer a Klerksdorp car salesman was shot in the chest during an alleged argument with a customer. Mohamed Dangor, 32, the owner of Speedy Car Sales in Anderson Street, died at the scene. Yusuf Ally, 61, a family friend, was shot in the shoulder, arm and chin. Mehboob Soomra, 36, a sales manager at the dealership, sustained gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder, and buttocks. Both men are in a stable condition in hospital.

The suspect, 35, handed himself over to the police shortly after the incident. He was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court today (Wednesday).

Dangor’s father, Farouk, was in Durban on business at the time.

The 64-year-old returned to North West Province after he was informed of his son’s death.

He said his son, Ally and Soomra had completed their prayers in a room at the dealership and were chatting on the showroom floor when the customer entered.

Mohamed Dangor was shot and killed allegedly by a customer. Picture: Supplied





“The customer was upset that he had to pay R4700 for a repair and argued with my son. He then pulled out the gun.”

Farouk said several shots were fired.

“Mohamed was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Yusuf and Mehboob were shot several times, and they are recovering in the hospital.”

He said Soomra was unaware Dangor had died.

Farouk said his son had three daughters - aged 5, 3 and 5 months old - and that Mohamed’s wife, Kamilla, 32, was struggling to accept his death.

“My wife, Shameema, and four children are also struggling to accept this. Dealing with the death of a child is difficult. This has broken us. My son was caring and kind. He was never violent.”

After matriculating from Saint Conrad’s College, Dangor spent a year at university studying marketing before leaving to join his father’s business.

“I started the business 39 years ago. I felt proud he wanted to take over. Mohamed was mature and responsible. He learned every aspect of the business and invested his time to ensure it was successful. He recently took over the business, while I focused on other things.”

Farouk said they shared a loved of cars.

“I am a fan of Ferrari, and he loved Porsche. A few months ago, he bought his dream car, a Porsche GT3RS. He was excited, and we often joked about which brand was better.”

He said his son competed in the Time Attack segment of the Top Gear Festival in Durban in 2014.

Dangor was buried on Tuesday morning.

Captain Aafje Botma, a Klerksdorp police spokesperson, said they were investigating a case of murder and two charges of attempted murder.

“The suspect handed himself and his gun over to the police. He is in police custody and is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court this week."

