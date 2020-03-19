KZN businessman who won R50 million in the lotto doesn't plan on changing his lifestyle

Durban - A KwaZulu Natal businessman who won over R50 million in the national lottery does not plan on changing his lifestyle. According to Neo Merafi, public relations manager for Ithuba, the businessman walked away with R58 390 433.66 The draw date was March 14 and the winning numbers were 17, 37, 15, 29, 39, 16 with a bonus number of 47. The businessman played the lotto using the FNB banking app and spent R300. According to Merafi the winner plans to invest most of his winnings and build a house.

"He has only told his wife and sister about his win," said Merafi.

Last month another person in KwaZulu Natal won the R5,2 million lotto.

At the time it was reported that the person was yet to claim their prize.

According to the national lottery operator, the person purchased the winning ticket at the Checkers in Margate, at the corners of Watski Drive and Windsor Avenue.

Since the beginning of February, KwaZulu Natal has seen over eight players win big across various National Lottery games, and as with all winners above R50 000, they were offered free financial advice and trauma counselling by ITHUBA.

Earlier today, a bank teller in North West was charged for theft for allegedly stealing a clients lottery winnings.

The Star reported that the winner, 46, had won a large sum of money and invested it with her bank.

The bank teller, Nonhlanhla Phillona Matinyane, became aware of a lot of money in the woman's bank account.

According to Colonel Adele Myburg of the North West Police, it's believed that Matinyane started making withdrawals from the woman's bank account.

Matinyane was granted bail of R1500 and is due back in court in April.

