Durban - A Port Shepstone couple convicted of defrauding people out of over R10 million were sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.
Sachin Sewpersad, 38, and his wife Chantal, 39, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including fraud, theft, and money-laundering last year.
According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Kara, the couple defrauded several people of approximately R10 500 000 between 2016 and 2017.
She said in October last year, Sachin pleaded guilty to 29 counts of Fraud, four counts of theft and 29 counts of contravening the Attorneys Act.
"In committing some of the offences, the accused purported to be an attorney/conveyancer and convinced the complainants that he had the permission to sell certain properties in Phoenix and Umhlanga. He told them that their payments to him would facilitate the transfer of ownership of these properties to them. However, these properties were not for sale, nor did the accused have any consent to advertise or sell them," Kara said.