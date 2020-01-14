KZN couple robbed, teen daughter raped during farm attack









Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are investigating a case of robbery, theft, rape and kidnapping after a farm manager and his family were robbed their home in Glendale, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said at 11pm the family were at their home when they were accosted by three male suspects all balaclava-clad. "The suspects were wearing balaclavas. They were carrying knives and a crowbar. The suspects tied the man and his wife with extension cords and threatened to kill them. They took four cell phones and a laptop," said Mbele. Mbele said the suspects forced the couple's 19-year-old daughter to drive them to Umvoti Plaza where they ordered her to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. Mbele added: "They instructed her to drive towards Tinley Manor where two suspects attacked and raped her. They then ordered her to drop them off at the corner of R102 and Glendale Road and left on foot. The teenager drove back to her home."

Mbele said police at Glendale SAPS were hunting for the suspects.

In September, Burgen Thorne and his wife, Chantelle, were attacked in their Hidcote home in the Midlands by three knife-wielding intruders.

Thorne who is now paralysed from the waist down was kicked in the ribs and his attackers stood on his back.

They also stabbed him three times.

One of the suspects grabbed Chantelle and led her through the house, at knifepoint while he looked for items to steal.

The incident is still being investigated.

POST