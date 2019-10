KZN court sentences duo to 15 years for house robbery









File image: Fotolia. Durban - Two robbers who shot a man in his face during a home invasion in 2017 have been jailed to 15 years.

Thandokuhle Cele and Bhekumuzi Ngcobo were convicted on a charge of house robbery with aggravating circumstances in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The victim was at his Inanda home on June 6, 2017, with friends when four armed men entered his property and began demanding items.





The court heard that the robbery last between three to four hours.





The victim was also assaulted with a four pound hammer which resulted in a broken arm.





Shortly after the robbery the suspects fled in their getaway car.





The suspects were immediately arrested after two police officers patrolling the area saw the vehicle driving around with the boot open.





Police officers stopped the vehicle and questioned the driver about why he was driving around with the boot open.





He told police that he was moving house.





The passenger gave the police a different version and the police arrested the duo.





The other two suspects fled the scene.





The complainant had been on his way to the clinic when he spotted the police and confirmed that they had been robbed and this was fact their items.





During sentence State Prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh called for the maximum sentence saying it was a home invasion of the worst kind.





"Complainant was brutally assaulted and shot at in the privacy and sanctity of his own home. Society need to be protected from people like the accused."