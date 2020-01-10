KZN DA MPL's son charged for assault









Bradley Singh. Picture: Facebook * Warning: Graphic image*

Durban - A MEMBER of the provincial legislature in KZN, Bradley Singh, has come under fire after his teenage son was accused of assaulting a taxi conductor. Singh, the DA’s KZN spokesperson for sports and recreation, was also accused of harassing the man’s wife. Marian Pillay, 28, of Trenance Manor in Phoenix, said she and her husband, Jared, 30, were walking to her in-laws home with their daughters, aged 11 and 4, on December 27.

She said while the girls went into a tuckshop to buy sweets, she and her husband waited on the roadside.

“All of a sudden, this vehicle stops in front of us and two guys jump out. One of them was Bradley’s son.”

Pillay claimed the 18-year-old drew a firearm and cocked it.

“He grabbed my husband by his shirt and placed the gun against his head. He wanted to know where my husband’s brother was. He said his money was stolen.”

She said they were startled, more so because her husband did not have a brother.

“I tried to tell him this and asked him if he was perhaps looking for my brother, who is battling an addiction of drugs. He put the gun away when our daughters returned and became hysterical.”

She claimed the teenager got into the car and left.

The couple left their daughters with her in-laws and claimed that while they were waiting for a taxi to Durban, Singh’s son returned.

He was allegedly accompanied by three other cars.

Pillay claimed the teenager and a friend assaulted Jared.

“I begged them to stop.”

She alleged that Singh, who also arrived, pushed her and grabbed her cellphone, accusing her of trying to record the incident.

A picture of the alleged assault. Picture: Supplied





Residents intervened to stop the alleged assault.

Jared sought attention at a local clinic.

The following day, Jared opened a case of assault against the teenager.

Pillay said she was unable to open a harassment case against Singh because the case had already been opened against his son.

The couple left but returned to the station after allegedly being summoned back a short while later.

“Bradley and his son were there. My husband was then arrested. They said a case of theft was opened against him. He was accused of stealing R3 000 from the son. I kept telling the police there was a mistake, but no one listened.”

Her husband, she added, was detained at the station until Monday.

However, the teenager was granted station bail.

“This is what happens when people abuse those who are less fortunate,” said Pillay.

Singh denied he was involved.

“These are false accusations being made against me.”

He said his son told him he gave two men R3 000 for a Samsung cellphone.

“My son said one of the men took a cellphone contract but only wanted the SIM card. My son gave him the money and waited for him to return. But he went inside a house and did not come out.”

Singh said his son realised he had been duped and opened a case of theft the same day.

“I was not present but was aware there was some altercation. My son was arrested the following the day after that guy (Jared) subsequently opened a case. My son was released on R1 500 station bail.”

Singh added that his name was being tarnished.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said cases of assault and theft had been opened.

The two accused were supposed to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on December 30 but the matter was not placed on the court roll.

