Durban - The Department of Health has confirmed they have received correspondence regarding the R7 million damages claim from the family of a patient at RK Khan Hospital who was found with thousands of maggots in his mouth. Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health Ncumisa Mafunda said: “The Department has received formal correspondence regarding this matter, and has referred it to its Legal Services unit, who dealing with it accordingly.”

A video of 52-year-old Sadek Ebrahim with thousands of maggots in his mouth caused outrage on social media.

On Tuesday Durban attorney Theasan Pillay from Theasan Pillay & Associates confirmed they were acting on behalf of the Ebrahim family.

In a letter addressed to the new CEO of RK Khan Hospital Nqobile Mkhwanazi they claim that the maggots had resulted from the deceased not being treated properly nor kept in a hygienic environment.

The family claimed that they suffered undue emotional trauma, anxiety and distress and continue to suffer.

The claim is R2 million for Ebrahim's wife and R5 million for his son.

They have given the Department 30 days to pay.

