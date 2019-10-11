Durban - Umhlali K9 search and rescue police officer, Sergeant Clinton Odayar scooped the title of Integrity Icon South Africa 2019.
Odayar was honoured at an awards ceremony held at the women's jail in Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on Thursday.
Integrity Icon is a global movement, which was started in South Africa in 2018 by the non-profit organisation Accountability Lab South Africa, to celebrate and encourage civil servants who demonstrate integrity in their work.
Odayar, 38, of Tongaat, and his canine-partner, Dante, were lauded after they rescued a missing 18-month-old toddler near his home in Ntuzuma in 2016.
The child had been missing for three days and was found in nearby bushes.