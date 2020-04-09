KZN moulana who died from covid-19 attended conference in India, 1000 people infected

Durban - A KWADUKUZA scholar who attended conferences in Delhi last month while the Indian government was trying to limit public gatherings, has died. The Economic Times, a Mumbai newspaper said Moulana Yusuf Tootla attended prayers and lectures hosted by Islamic missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin markaz (mosque) in Delhi from March 1 to 15. Since then, more than 1 000 people, who attended the conferences, have tested positive for Covid-19. Tootla, 80, an Islamic scholar and worshipper at the Jaamia Masjid in KwaDukuza, returned to South Africa on March 19. He began to feel unwell and was taken for testing. He tested positive for the virus and died on March 31.

His nephew, Mufti Zakariyya Desai, said Tootla’s family were in isolation.

“When he arrived from India, he was not well. Although he tested positive for the virus he recovered.

“Last Tuesday, he began experiencing minor chest pains. But before his family could take him to the hospital, he insisted on having a bath and performed two prayers.”

He died at his home minutes later.

“Although it is difficult to lose him, we believe it is the will of God. Our faith is helping us. Moulana was a humble and simple person. He sold religious books. He was a motivational speaker and a mentor to many of us.”

Tootla is survived by his wife, 10 children, 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Moulana Salmaan Kajee, a friend, described Tootla as a fatherly figure.

“Generosity and open-heartedness were his second nature,” said Kajee.

“He always kept the community’s well-being and welfare at heart. He opened spiritual doors for the people of South Africa by facilitating meetings with his mentor and guide Shaykh Zakariyya to South Africa.”

Kajee said the fond memories of Tootla’s hospitality would remain in the hearts and minds of the people of KwaDukuza.

“Due to the lockdown, associates and the larger community were unable to pay their respects at the funeral. However, we said our sincere individual prayers from our homes.”

Salim Kazi, chairperson of the Islamic Burial Council in KwaZulu-Natal, said the funeral was co-ordinated in accordance with health regulations.

“We went to the house to verify that he had passed on. His body was then taken to be washed by people using PPE (personal protective equipment). The facility was disinfected after the washing. The body was not allowed to go back home. He was buried using two body bags.”

Kazi said about 30 people attended his funeral, and those lowering the body into the grave wore PPE.

The grave was sprayed with disinfectant afterwards.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi, a scholar, preacher and the Amir (chief) of the Tablighi Jamaat, was served with a second notice by the Delhi police. He was earlier charged with defying government orders on Covid-19 - for organising public gatherings that were prohibited to curb the spread of the virus.

By Tuesday this week more than 4 280 people tested positive for the virus in India and more than 110 people had died.

