Durban - A paramedic attending a medical emergency was left temporarily blinded after he was robbed and liquid believed to be petrol or brake fluid was sprayed into his eyes. According to Craig Grindell Netcare 911’s managing director the medical crew had been attending to a medical emergency in Ntuzuma E section, eThekwini, in the early hours of Monday morning when they were robbed at knifepoint.

“As the Netcare 911 emergency medical services practitioners were loading the patient into the ambulance, they were approached by two people who demanded they hand over their possessions, and then fled the scene,” said Grindell.

“One of the robbers sprayed a liquid, believed to be petrol or brake fluid, into the eyes of the ambulance emergency assistant and he was temporarily blinded.

"Another Netcare 911 response vehicle rushed to the scene and both the patient and the ambulance crew member were transported to hospital for further treatment.