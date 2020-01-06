Durban - A paramedic attending a medical emergency was left temporarily blinded after he was robbed and liquid believed to be petrol or brake fluid was sprayed into his eyes. 

According to Craig Grindell Netcare 911’s managing director the medical crew had been attending to a medical emergency in Ntuzuma E section, eThekwini, in the early hours of Monday morning when they were robbed at knifepoint. 

“As the Netcare 911 emergency medical services practitioners were loading the patient into the ambulance, they were approached by two people who demanded they hand over their possessions, and then fled the scene,” said Grindell. 

“One of the robbers sprayed a liquid, believed to be petrol or brake fluid, into the eyes of the ambulance emergency assistant and he was temporarily blinded. 

"Another Netcare 911 response vehicle rushed to the scene and both the patient and the ambulance crew member were transported to hospital for further treatment. 

“Fortunately, the ambulance emergency assistant’s eyesight has now been restored. Counselling is being offered to the patient and our staff members following the crime."

Grindell said the incident had been reported to the South African Police Service. 

“It is disappointing that emergency medical services are targeted while fulfilling their duties, however thankfully in this case no serious injuries were sustained,” Grindell concluded.

In 2018 the president of the SA Emergency Personnel Union (Saepu), Mpho Mpogeng, called on all the union’s 7000 members to arm themselves following a spate of more than 30 attacks on members in six months.

