KZN police arrest 660 people for various crimes in week-long blitz

Durban - A week long police blitz in KwaZulu Natal has resulted in the arrest of 660 people for various crimes including murder, drug possession and selling alcohol without a valid licence.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said operations were focused on violent crimes such as murder and robbery as well as the generators of crime such as alcohol and drugs.

Among those 660 arrested - 137 people were arrested for drug possession, 35 were arrested for dealing in alcohol without a valid licence, 31 were arrested for murder and attempted murder and 101 were charged for assault.

35 people were arrested for dealing in alcohol without a valid licence. Picture: SAPS





"Police visited illegal liquor outlets which are one of our crime generators and a large quantity of alcohol was seized as the establishments failed to comply with provisions of the Liquor Act. Various drugs such as mandrax; heroin; cocaine and dagga were also seized as police clamped down on drug users and drug dealers," said Naicker.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended commended police on their work.