KZN police spokesperson Thulani Zwane retires after 35 years









KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane will retire from the SAPS after 35 years of service. Picture: YouTube

Durban - KZN police media spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane will retire from his position as spokesperson in the province after 35 years. Zwane who turns 60 this month described the moment as "bitter-sweet."

"While I will enjoy working within the SAPS and dealing with the media for many years I am really looking forward to relaxing in my retirement," said Zwane.





He joined the then, South African police force in Dundee as a student in 1984 and attended police college.





In 1985 he worked as a constable based at Dundee SAPS.





The next five years Zwane spent at the K9 unit in Glencoe and in 1992 joined the SAPS communications department.





He said it was in communications where his passion lay.





"I love dealing with the media, verifying information and making sure the correct information goes out to the public," said Zwane.





He said honesty also got him a long way in the job.





"You can never go wrong by being honest and just doing good work all the time."





Asked about what were his most memorable stories.





Zwane said it was the fake kidnapping incident in a shopping centre in Durban where a mother had reported her baby missing.





"That broke my heart, looking at that innocent one-month old child and wondering who could do that."





He said news will always be apart of him and he planned on keeping in touch with friends and former colleagues; but spending time playing with his two grandchilldren was top of his agenda.





"Being in the SAPS can be time-consuming and it has been 35 long years, so my wife and I may also do local travelling. It's still early days but I am looking forward to it," said Zwane.





Colleague Brigadier Jay Naicker said that despite how taxing the job became Zwane remained cheerful and humble with a tremendous work ethic.





"It was a familiar sight to see Zwane with his phone stuck to his ears because his phone rung non-stop. Many of us within the SAPS and outside the organisation have grown to rely on him immensely and we are unsure how we will manage without him.





"We are extremely proud to have been associated with him over these formidable years and we wish him every success in his future," said Naicker.





