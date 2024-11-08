KZN residents can have their say on Tobacco Control Bill public consultations

THE Provincial Public Hearings on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill for KwaZulu-Natal will be held from November 8 to 10. Currently in the parliamentary process, the bill is a vital updated draft legislation that seeks to protect the health of all South Africans by regulating the use, packaging, and marketing of tobacco and electronic delivery systems, including e-cigarettes.

The consultation is scheduled to be held today at the City of Umhlathuze at the Nseleni Community Hall in Richards Bay from 10am to 3pm. On Saturday, it will be held at the Msunduzi Local Municipality Community Hall in Embhali, Pietermaritzburg, from 10am to 3pm. Consultations on Sunday, November 10, will be held at the Greenwood Park Community Hall in Durban North from 10am to 3pm.

With the Northern Cape completed last weekend, KZN is the only remaining province to participate in public hearings as the new Government of National Unity continues the process, which was started before the May 2024 elections. Lorraine Govender, national manager of the health programmes at the Cancer Association of South Africa, said the response to the bill in the Northern Cape was positive. She said people spoke out about the need to protect South African communities and the youth.

“It was alarming to hear of the concerns people raised on the prevalence of tobacco use in their communities. Their comments echo the sentiments of communities around the country, that we need this bill, and we need it now. We expect the comments in KZN to be similar. “Those in support said the provisions of the bill were in line with international practice on the regulation of tobacco products. "They argued that countries across the world have proved that it was possible to regulate tobacco products such as the use of plain packaging, use of graphics that highlight the dangers of consumption of tobacco products, and the imposition of smoke-free zones in the protection of vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children and non-smokers,” she said.