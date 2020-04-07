KZN sexual predators receive 3 life terms, 251 years behind bars

Durban - As the country remains in lockdown, the wheels of justice continue to turn, as 24 suspects were convicted and sentenced for sexual related crimes in the province for the month of March.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala a total of three life sentences and a total of 251 years imprisonmement were handed to 24 sexual offenders.

"From March 1 until March 31, a total of 332 suspects were arrested by detectives from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units for various cases such as rape, sexual assault, assault, concealment of birth, kidnapping, attempted rape and other cases.

"These cases remain under investigation by the FCS Unit," said Gwala.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula reiterated: “During this difficult period, we will continue to protect our women and children who remain vulnerable to attacks from sexual predators. It still remains a concern that our women and children are at risk to attacks from those that are most closest to them.