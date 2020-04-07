KZN sexual predators receive 3 life terms, 251 years behind bars
Durban - As the country remains in lockdown, the wheels of justice continue to turn, as 24 suspects were convicted and sentenced for sexual related crimes in the province for the month of March.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala a total of three life sentences and a total of 251 years imprisonmement were handed to 24 sexual offenders.
"From March 1 until March 31, a total of 332 suspects were arrested by detectives from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units for various cases such as rape, sexual assault, assault, concealment of birth, kidnapping, attempted rape and other cases.
"These cases remain under investigation by the FCS Unit," said Gwala.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula reiterated: “During this difficult period, we will continue to protect our women and children who remain vulnerable to attacks from sexual predators. It still remains a concern that our women and children are at risk to attacks from those that are most closest to them.
This week police minister Bheki Cele said the number of gender-based violence complaints remained high and of concern.
The Cape Argus reported that 2300 complaints had been registered nationally from the beginning of the lockdown on March 27 until March 31 and 148 suspects were charged.
“The figure in relation to complaints between January 2020 and March 31 stands at 15924. Once all reports have been consolidated, the figures will be measured against the number of complaints received through the GBV Command Centre in 2019, where the figure stands at 87920,” Cele said.
POST