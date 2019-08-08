The injuries the child sustained during the alleged attack. Picture: Supplied

Durban - THE KZN Department of Education is investigating allegations that a primary school teacher in Pietermaritzburg assaulted a Grade 3 pupil with a ruler and a plank because she forgot a book at home. The child’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, said her 8-year-old daughter returned home from school last Monday in tears.

She complained of a headache and had red marks on her arm.

“My daughter forgot to take her communications book to school and the teacher hit her on the head with a ruler and told her to return to her (the teacher’s) desk with her bag. She made my daughter empty her bag to ensure she was not lying.”

The housewife, 31, claimed the teacher then struck the child several times with a plank on the arm.

The child was allegedly instructed to stand in front of the class, and her peers were told to laugh at her.

“She felt embarrassed and was left traumatised.”

The mother had to take the child to hospital for treatment and reported the matter to the police.

The mother further claimed the teacher assaulted her daughter previously. This included hitting the child with a ruler.

In another incident, she claimed her child had been violently shaken by the teacher.

“My daughter told me that her teacher held her by her shoulders and shook her until she became numb. I confronted the teacher, but she denied it.

“I understand that children can be naughty at times, but what the teacher did was not right. If my child misbehaved for forgetting her books, the teacher should have informed me, so we could deal with the matter.”

The spokesperson for the KZN Department of Education, Muzi Mahlambi, said corporal punishment was a crime and was not allowed at schools.

“We have launched an investigation into the matter. If the teacher is found guilty, we will take disciplinary action against her.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of common assault was being investigated.

