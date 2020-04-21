KZN truck driver caught with dagga worth almost R500K

Durban - A truck driver allegedly carrying almost half a million rand worth of dagga was nabbed in Camperdown on Monday morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala police officers from the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit in conjunction with other law enforcement agency embarked in an intelligence driven operation about the truck suspected to be transporting dagga. "The truck was spotted along Umbumbulu Road in the Camperdown policing precinct at around 11:30am. "The driver was then intercepted and a search was conducted. Upon searching the truck, police found multi bags of dagga. The estimated street value of the recovered dagga is R460 000."

Gwala said the 51-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of dagga and is expected to appear in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect. “This arrest is an indication that we have intensified our operations to curb the illegal trade of dagga,” he said.

Three people are also expected in the Durban Magistrate's Court for being in possession of rock cocaine and empty capsules to the value of more than R50 000.

The trio were nabbed during a police surveillance operation in the Durban's Point Area on Monday.

During the national lockdown the Hawks seized drugs with a street value of R650 000 was seized in the Pinetown area earlier this month.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said several boxes containing thousands of empty capsules meant to be used for heroine were seized and investigations are ongoing."

POST