KZN woman in viral 'affair' video pleads guilty, fined R20 000

Durban - A Durban woman who kidnapped, assaulted and recorded a video of a woman for allegedly having an affair with her boyfriend has been fined R20 000 or ordered to spend six months in jail.



Sonadhanum 'Jane' Andrew, 50, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and criminal defamation moments ago in the Durban Magistrate's Court.



Magistrate Anand Maharaj ordered that Andrew pay R5 000 today and to issue a public apology.







In May last year three videos went viral on social media, showing the 53-year-old complainant being interrogated, allegedly by Sonadhanum 'Jane' Andrew, 50, and Sarah Ishwarlal, 49. The duo were arrested shortly thereafter and released on bail.







Ishwarlal will appear in court on April 1.







According to her guilty plea, Andrew said on May 1, 2019 she received a call from Sarah who informed her that Bradley who she was in a relationship with had been in accident and was in a Chatsworth Hotel.



"I drove to Chatsworth hotel as I was concerned Bradley might be hurt. "When I arrived there, I met Sarah who pointed out a woman to me, whom I later came to know as Pravitha.





Sarah told me that Bradley and Pravitha were having an affair.





"On seeing me, Bradley left the scene. I confronted Pravitha who confirmed the affair. I was angry with her and began to question her about the affair."





Andrew said she drove Pravitha to a flat nearby and questioned her about her relationship with Bradley.







"She told me that she had been involved with him for some time. I became emotional and slapped her across her face."





Andrew admitted she had no right to slap Pravitha.







In her plea Andrew admitted that she and Sarah had recorded interrogating Pravitha.







"I admit further that Sarah had unlawfully and intentionally published a post of this recording on social media, on Whatsapp and associated myself with such publication."







