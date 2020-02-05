KZN woman to pull a 100kg chariot during Hindu festival









Jane Naicker decorates her chariot. Picture: Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A BLUFF mother is completing decorating a 3m, 100kg chariot, which she will pull through the streets of Merebank, on the last day of Thai Poosam Kavady on Saturday. The Hindu festival, which began last Friday, is dedicated to Lord Muruga, the God of War. The first day of kavady begins with a flag hoisting at the temple and also marks the start of the fasting period, where devotees will visit temples daily until the final day, when the flag is taken down (on the 10th day). A Kavady is a wooden oval structure that is decorated with flowers, frames, peacock feathers and different coloured cloths. Jane Naicker, 52, of Treasure Beach, said she previously pulled six chariots.

This action symbolises the carrying of one’s burdens to the Lord - seeking his help and guidance.

She did this to show her faith in God.

“Lord Muruga was known to be a warrior, who served earth, killing evil and saving the faithful people. I am willing to sacrifice myself, as my God gives me strength and reason to live each day,” said Naicker.

Like her parents before her, Naicker is a devotee at the Merebank Shree Parasakthie Alayam.

“This is the temple my parents went to. It is also the temple my siblings and I attend and now, so too do my three children.”

She said, over the years, she gained better insight into Thai Poosam Kavady and felt spiritually uplifted when she began participating.

“I am the only woman at the temple to pull a chariot. This is possibly due to my high spiritual levels and Lord Muruga giving me the strength to do so.”

Naicker said she used the same chariot, which was cleaned and redecorated.

“I use fresh flowers to make the garlands for the chariots. I also decorate it with bells and chains, and drape the chariot with a different colour fabric. This year, I have opted for red and gold.”

She said it took three days to decorate.

“When it is completed, I feel joyful and satisfied.”

Naicker added that she would get into a trance on the festival day.

While in the trance, her body was pierced with pins - she started off with two and could now go up to 15.

This year, in addition to the piercings she would have two metal hooks pierced into her back.

A 3m string would be attached to the hook and to the chariot, which was made of aluminium and perspex glass.

She would then pull the chariot from the sports ground in Burdwan Road to the temple on Barackpur Road.

The distance is about 4km.

Naicker and other devotees are expected to participate in the procession on Saturday. Devotees will walk barefeet with the kavady, banga (bamboo stick) or paal (pot) and once they arrive at the temple, offer Muruga milk.

POST