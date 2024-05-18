Land grabs: Tugela farms under attack

VACANT agricultural farmland in Newark, in the iLembe district, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, has become the target of land grabs. Farms that are privately owned by families since the 1950s, have been targeted. Land has allegedly been sold for about R10 000 for a 300 to 500 square-metre plot.

Land invaders have allegedly been clearing the land, marking it into plots and then selling them. Garon Govender, a community leader in Tugela, said criminal elements were at play in the area. Shan Naicker, 77, said his family had inherited 28 acres (11.3 hectares) of agricultural land, which had been bought by his father in 1952.

Naicker said the land was a lush sugar cane plantation but due to a shortage of labourers, they had halted farming. He said the farm was about to be leased, when the land invasions started. “We don’t know who is trying to steal our land. We suddenly noticed that pieces of land were being cleared and then marked. We immediately notified the authorities. We have also engaged an attorney and obtained a court interdict to stop people from further development on our private property.

“Our lives are now in danger and my family are too afraid to live on the farm,” Naicker said. He appealed to residents in the area to refrain from purchasing land illegally. Govender said at the beginning of March, a group of about eight men went into the area and made an announcement that they were selling land.

“Many people in the area jumped at the opportunity to buy the land. These men then went on to the property, marked out sections and sold it for R10 000 a plot ranging from 300 to 500 square meters,” he said. Govender said while the farms belonged to three different families, the men claimed that the land belonged to the local induna (chief) from the area. One farm measured 28 acres (11.3ha), the other had 25 acres (10.1ha) and the third was 15 acres (6.07ha).

“In March, we had a meeting with the police, crime intelligence officers and the local chief. We also filed a complaint with the traditional affairs authority. The local chief distanced himself from the men’s claims. “He said he did not instruct people to sell the land and claimed he was not involved. “We appreciated his active stance in giving us clarity, which now leads us to believe that criminal elements are at play,” Govender said.

At the time of the meeting, between eight and 10 plots had been illegally earmarked for sale. This week, Govender said there were 20 illegal plots. He said despite warnings to residents to refrain from illegally buying privately-owned land, many were still buying them. “We notified them that if anyone bought or built on the land, they would be committing a crime and were in danger of losing their money.

“Most of the community listened and stopped. People are desperate for housing and some are opportunists so they will buy the land, build on it and rent out the building,” Govender added. Families who own the farms also lived on the land, Govender said. He said it was sad that elderly people were being threatened.

These properties, he said, had sentimental value. “Most of the land was purchased by their forefathers. This area is semi-rural. There is a small township. “Our elderly are afraid. They have not yet been harmed but they are being threatened. There is serious concerns about safety in the area.

“We have advised the landowners not to engage with these criminal elements,” Govender said. He said as a community leader, it concerned him that landowners could lose their properties through the land grabs. “I am also concerned that people who are buying these illegal plots could lose their money.