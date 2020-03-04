Laston Moodley found guilty of rape and murder of 7-year-old Waterloo girl

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A Durban call centre agent has been found guilty of raping a 7-year-old Waterloo girl and then killing her. Laston Moodley, 27, appeared visibly upset as the verdict was read out in the Durban High Court late on Wednesday afternoon. Stembile Amanda Mila, a Grade 2 pupil, sustained stab wounds and was found naked in a passage in Waterloo in July 2018. Moodley was arrested shortly after the murder and remained in police custody until his conviction. Mila lived with her 62 -year-old grandmother. According to State indictments, Moodley used a chocolate to lure the little girl to his home. Moodley and the victim were neighbours and he often sent the child to the shop to buy him items.

On July 28, 2018, the accused sent her to buy cigarettes.

It is alleged that when she returned with the cigarettes, he promised her a chocolate to entice her to enter the house in Hammonds Farm.

When the deceased entered the home, the accused allegedly raped and stabbed her before dragging her body outside and leaving her for dead.

Stembile Amanda Mila, 7, was raped and murdered by Laston Moodley.

The victim's clothing were found in a KFC paper bag in Moodley's kitchen along with a patch of the victim's blood.

The post-mortem results revealed that the cause of death was “a penetrating wound to the chest”.

"Like a bait thrown before a fish you used the chocolate to bait the child," said Durban High Court Judge Shyam Gyanda.

"I am in full agreement with the state that you committed these offenses. You lured this child into your house and you had your way with her. I am satisfied that you are guilty on both rape and murder," said Judge Gyanda saying that the evidence against the accused was overwhelming.

Mila's family members were pleased with the verdict.

Sentencing is expected on Thursday.

Moodley is being held at Westville Prison.

POST