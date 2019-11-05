Durban - The Miguel Louw murder trial is set to continue in the Durban High Court today with the lead investigating officer Rajan 'RM' Govender in the witness box.
Govender is the 10th person to testify in the trial. Video footage is expected to be shown today.
The trial began on October 21 and has been set down until November 8.
Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, the man accused of murdering the grade 4 pupil has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, kidnapping and murder.
Miguel was last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at a local eatery near his home in July 2018.