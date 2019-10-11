Former ANC councillor Jayraj Bachu will serve as its national leader and Ram Maharaj as national chairperson. Maharaj is the president of the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha.
The other national leaders are Hemant Bhimsen (deputy leader), Amit Ramasar (vice-chairperson); Rosh Moodley (secretary) and Charlene Naidu (treasurer).
The additional NEC members are Pundit Satish Maharaj, Raymond Naidoo, Prem Dehal, Radha Govender, Ishara Singh and Dhanpal Naidoo.
In-house elections determined the positions of members in the party.