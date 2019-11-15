Durban - A pensioner was strangled to death over a microwave oven.
Neighbours found Zuleikha Chopdat’s body on the bedroom floor of her flat in the Lenasia CBD a week ago.
A scarf was wrapped around the 81-year-old’s neck. Her hands and legs were bound with rope.
A suspect, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery. He appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was remanded in police custody. The case was adjourned to Monday.
Captain Hector Netshivhatza, a police spokesperson, said Chopdat’s neighbours became suspicious when she did not answer their calls.