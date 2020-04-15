LISTEN: Consequences if any negligence found at Kingsway Hospital warns KZN Health MEC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Following the closure of Kingsway Hospital, the KZN Health MEC said it had sent a team of senior Departmental officials to investigate what transpired, and said they would expect consequence management if any negligence is found on the part of any individual. "We note the decision by management of Kingsway Hospital to close the hospital, following the latest covid-19 related incidents at the facility, which are extremely worrying," said Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. "The Department will continue to closely monitor the situation, and will expect consequence management if any negligence is found on the part of any individual." She said these latest developments will also form part of the ongoing investigation involving St Augustine's Hospital, which is owned by the same hospital group. Following the closure of Kingsway Hospital, the KZN Health MEC said there will be consequences if any negligence is found. Audio: Supplied

Earlier today the hospital sent out a statement stating that is temporarily closed for new admissions following a covid-19 exposure at the hospital. Regional director of Netcare Craig Murphy, said the origin of the exposure has been traced to a patient who was admitted to hospital via the emergency department on April 4 with a suspected stroke.

Murphy said the upon admission, the patient was risk assessed and screened for covid-19 symptoms and exposure as per the Netcare protocol, which is aligned to the NICD guidelines.

He said the patient did not exhibit any signs of the virus and on questioning his family, no symptoms or exposure risks were reported.

“During his hospitalisation, the patient was visited by his general practitioner on the evening of 7 April who mentioned to the treating specialist that he had recently treated him for flu like symptom on 1 April.

"The treating specialist requested a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure even though the patient was still asymptomatic. At the same time, the patient was placed in isolation as a person under investigation (PUI). The test results of the patient came back on 8 April confirming that the patient had a COVID-19 infection."

“In addition to closing the hospital for new admissions until further notice, we have taken several other measures” says Murphy.

POST