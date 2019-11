Listen: KZN police commissioner condemns acts of vigilantism after man beaten to death









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - The KwaZulu Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has condemned the culture of vigilantism following the death of 40-year-old man in Verulam over the weekend.

Lieutenant General Jula said the alleged vigilantes would face the full might of the law.

According police Siphamandla Mkhwanazi had been fatally assaulted and his body was found in the Zwelisha area on November 3.





It is alleged that Mkhwanazi had allegedly stabbed 19-year-old Siphiwe Manci at his home in Zwelisha following an argument.





Manci was found with a stab wound to the chest at around 1:30am on November 3 and was declared dead on scene by paramedics.





A few hours later police responded to Mkhwanazi's subsequent assault and death.





"Information unfolded that Mkhwanazi had stabbed Manci to death. Police immediately pursued the information obtained at the scene and two suspects aged 29 and 41 were arrested for the murder of Mkhwanazi," said Lieutenant General Jula.





He said the suspects are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court tomorrow.





Lieutenant General Jula condemned the culture of vigilantism that is manifesting in certain areas.





“We once again wish to make our stance towards communities taking the law into their own hands very clear. Those that resort to committing acts of vigilantism must expect to face the full might of the law. There is no place in society for vigilantes and we will not tolerate those who have no respect for the rule of law."





According to Reaction Unit SA boss Prem Balram the argument had been over a woman.





Balram said Mkhwanazi was allegedly beaten to death with rocks and bricks.