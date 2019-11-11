Durban - Local actress and television presenter Zakeeya Patel has her sights set on a career in Hollywood movies.
Next month the 31-year-old and her husband will emigrate to Los Angeles where Patel plans on pursuing her career dreams in Hollywood.
"My whole life this is what I wanted to do and I am finally doing it," said the Mela presenter.
Patel said a few years ago she met with an immigration lawyer who helped her get her outstanding green artist card.
Since given the green light she has set up meetings with agents and managers and is excited about finding the perfect fit when she arrives in LA.