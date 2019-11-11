Local actress Zakeeya Patel sets her sights on Hollywood









Durban - Local actress and television presenter Zakeeya Patel has her sights set on a career in Hollywood movies. Next month the 31-year-old and her husband will emigrate to Los Angeles where Patel plans on pursuing her career dreams in Hollywood. "My whole life this is what I wanted to do and I am finally doing it," said the Mela presenter. Patel said a few years ago she met with an immigration lawyer who helped her get her outstanding green artist card. Since given the green light she has set up meetings with agents and managers and is excited about finding the perfect fit when she arrives in LA.

"I am looking for someone to represent my brand.... someone whose values are aligned with mine," said Patel.

While for most it might seem like a daunting move, leaving behind family and familiarity, Patel said she planned on making a huge success of the opportunity and even one day winning an Oscar.

And for Patel having the support of her "incredible" husband Rob Price has made it easier. Patel and Price, an economist, married two years ago.

Mr and Mrs Price on their wedding day in 2017.

She said Price,33, has been absolutely supportive.

"Even though he is in India on a yoga retreat and left me to do all the packing, I couldn't imagine doing this with anyone else," she says laughing.

She hopes to link ties with strong female creators with a feminine voice and dabble in intelligent comedy.

Patel has participated on Strictly Come Dancing and opposite comedian Riaad Moosa in the movie Material.

The sequel to Material is going to be released soon.

Other movies include 3 Days to Go, The Jakes are Missing and Die Pro.

She has acted on Isidingo, The Wild, The Docket, "The Girl from St Agnes" a Showmax’s first original drama, and Shadow on Netflix.

