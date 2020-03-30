The PostCommunity News
Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

Lockdown in SA: Netcare suspends pharmacy services to the public

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Durban - The Netcare hospital group has implemented more measures to help curb the spread of the covid-19 virus. 

Five days after announcing that visiting hours had been suspended, the group in a statement released earlier today, said their  in-hospital pharmacies would suspend retail services to the public. 

This, they said, would be effective until further notice. 

“This measure will serve to reduce the traffic in our hospitals, and will assist in reducing the risk of   COVID-19 transmission to healthcare workers and those in our care. 

"Critical in-hospital pharmacy  services will be prioritised during this pandemic period,” said Jacques du Plessis, managing  director of Netcare’s hospital division.
 
"Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure that members of the public who receive  chronic medication at Netcare pharmacies will not be compromised during this period."

du Plessis said individuals who have a chronic or monthly medicine prescription with Netcare in-hospital  pharmacies should contact the pharmacy to arrange collection of their pre-packaged medication at  a designated collection point in the screening area outside the hospital. 

Last week, the hospital suspended visiting hours for  general wards, ICUs and the high care units.

The only exceptions made included visits to the nurseries and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), paediatrics and those gravely ill patients:

“We trust that the public will appreciate that we have made this decision in the best interests of all  concerned, and we are grateful for their understanding as we all stand together to prevent the  spread of COVID-19,” said Du Plessis. 

