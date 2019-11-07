LOOK: 15 people rescued after building collapses in Durban









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - Approximately 15 people, including a toddler, were injured when a building collapsed in Warwick Avenue in Durban on Thursday afternoon. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics a three-year-old was among those patients currently being treated on scene for injuries. He said emergency services which included Durban Fire and SAPS Search and Rescue helped in removing those entrapped in the building. One of the patients being rescued. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics

Jamieson said all the occupants from the hairdressing salon had been accounted for but a sniffer dog would be brought in to ensure there were no more entrapments. A building collapsed in Warwick Avenue today. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics

He said some of the 10 patients, would be going through to the hospital for the further care they require. He said injuries ranged from minor to moderate. Details of what led to the building collapse are still unclear.

He said SAPS were on scene and would be investigating further.

In February this year three construction workers, believed to be in their 30s, died after a wall collapsed at a building site in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Jamieson said the three men, believed to be approximately 30-years-old, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and were declared deceased on the scene.

"One man had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care required," said Jamieson.

