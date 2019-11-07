Durban - Approximately 15 people, including a toddler, were injured when a building collapsed in Warwick Avenue in Durban on Thursday afternoon.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics a three-year-old was among those patients currently being treated on scene for injuries.
He said emergency services which included Durban Fire and SAPS Search and Rescue helped in removing those entrapped in the building.
Jamieson said all the occupants from the hairdressing salon had been accounted for but a sniffer dog would be brought in to ensure there were no more entrapments.
He said some of the 10 patients, would be going through to the hospital for the further care they require. He said injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Details of what led to the building collapse are still unclear.