Durban - A 2,1 metre black mamba was removed from a factory in Verulam on Monday afternoon.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA when officers arrived on scene just after 11:30am they were directed to a stack of wooden pallets where a black mamba had been coiled up inside.
Durban snake catch Jason Arnold from Universal Reptiles was called out to the premises.
Arnold said Reaction Unit officers kept an eye on the snake until he arrived.
"It was a relatively straight forward capture because the snake couldn't really go anywhere. It was right in the middle of the parking lot and was in between four pallets," said Arnold.
He said the female mamba had just consumed "a nice big meal in her stomach" and decided to sit there for about 2 or 3 days waiting for it to digest before making her way back to the bush.