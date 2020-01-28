Look: Alleged rhino horn sellers nabbed in sting operation









Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said two men were arrested for allegedly dealing in rhino horns and elephant tusks following a sting operation by police. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers received information about the sellers and acted as potential buyers. "The suspects were contacted by police and an appointment was set up to meet yesterday outside a busy hotel in Point in the Durban area. "A police officer from Point SAPS proceeded to the said location and requested to see the product. Without hesitation the suspects led the undercover police officer to their vehicle. "The men were stunned and they knew it was all over for them when they were confronted by police officers from the Point Rapid Response Team together with the Endangered Species Unit.

"Their vehicle was searched and four elephant tusks were seized. The total weight of the tusks was 16,88kg and they have an estimated value of R300,000," said Naicker.

The suspects aged between 35 and 56 have been charged for possession and dealing in ivory and were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers from Point SAPS for gathering the intelligence and for initiating the take down operation.

“KwaZulu-Natal is not a playground for criminals and it is a lesson that these criminals learnt the hard way. We have recently dealt a heavy blow to criminals who trade in illicit and counterfeit goods and we will remain relentless in our pursuit for a crime free society."

