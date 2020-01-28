Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said two men were arrested for allegedly dealing in rhino horns and elephant tusks following a sting operation by police.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers received information about the sellers and acted as potential buyers.
"The suspects were contacted by police and an appointment was set up to meet yesterday outside a busy hotel in Point in the Durban area.
"A police officer from Point SAPS proceeded to the said location and requested to see the product. Without hesitation the suspects led the undercover police officer to their vehicle.
"The men were stunned and they knew it was all over for them when they were confronted by police officers from the Point Rapid Response Team together with the Endangered Species Unit.