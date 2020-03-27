LOOK: Day 1 of lockdown and Phoenix, Shallcross residents flock to the malls, jog

African News Agency photographer Mothswari Mofokeng took to the streets this morning.





Mofokeng said there were about 100 people queuing outside the Phoenix Plaza to get into Shoprite by 8:30am.





He said in addition, police had their hands full as they stopped each vehicle passing on the road.

More than 100 people queued outside the Phoenix Plaza this morning. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency(ANA)







He said on Fernham Drive, police stopped a number of taxis, and those that did not comply with the new ruling of 8 passengers were asked to leave them behind.





On Facebook the Shallcross Crimeforum said it was disappointed that so many residents were conducting "business as usual" and not adhering to the lockdown .





SAPS members at Ferhnham Drive in Phoenix stopped a number of passengers to ensure they were not carrying more than 8 passengers at a time. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency(ANA)







"There are many people moving around and there is a lot of vehicle movement. C ome on guys, let's do our share to stop the spread of this dreaded disease or we will pay the price for our ignorance and arrogance. Remember together we can make a difference," read the post.





On the Phoenix Crime Awareness Facebook page a resident said by 9am he had heard about 50 cars going up and down his road.





"Are these people not scared? Come on people we need to listen."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Watch: SAPS members at Phoenix, Durban enforcing law and order by ensuring the citizens abide by the law to curb the spread of virus Video: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency(ANA)







Another resident said in the Grove End area people were jogging in groups and more than 100 cars on the road.





"Feels like the December holidays."





Today, South Africa recorded its first two deaths, in the Western Cape, as a result of Covid-19.





