LOOK: Day 1 of lockdown and Phoenix, Shallcross residents flock to the malls, jog
Durban - Despite the presidential lockdown coming into effect at midnight, scores of Phoenix residents queued outside the Phoenix Plaza on Friday morning.
African News Agency photographer Mothswari Mofokeng took to the streets this morning.
Mofokeng said there were about 100 people queuing outside the Phoenix Plaza to get into Shoprite by 8:30am.
He said in addition, police had their hands full as they stopped each vehicle passing on the road.
He said on Fernham Drive, police stopped a number of taxis, and those that did not comply with the new ruling of 8 passengers were asked to leave them behind.
On Facebook the Shallcross Crimeforum said it was disappointed that so many residents were conducting "business as usual" and not adhering to the lockdown .
"There are many people moving around and there is a lot of vehicle movement. C ome on guys, let's do our share to stop the spread of this dreaded disease or we will pay the price for our ignorance and arrogance. Remember together we can make a difference," read the post.
On the Phoenix Crime Awareness Facebook page a resident said by 9am he had heard about 50 cars going up and down his road.
"Are these people not scared? Come on people we need to listen."
Another resident said in the Grove End area people were jogging in groups and more than 100 cars on the road.
"Feels like the December holidays."
Today, South Africa recorded its first two deaths, in the Western Cape, as a result of Covid-19.
