Durban - A domestic worker in Westville got the fright of her life when she opened the boot of her employees car to find a black mamba staring her in the face on Monday afternoon. Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said he had received the call around lunch time and was expecting to find a house snake when he arrived.

"The helper had been removing a basket from the boot and when she removed it the snake was behind there. The homeowners called me to say it was about a meter long brown snake and I thought argh its probably a house snake.

"When I arrived I found that it was a black mamba, about a year old."

The car had to be stripped and after two hours it was found in the car's framework. Picture: Supplied





Evans said by the time he got there it quickly went into the car. He said it found a small hole and went into the car's body

"I had to take the car to my friend at Dubcorp and we had to strip the car and ended up finding it in the frame work of the car.