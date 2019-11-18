Durban - A man miraculously survived after he was ejected during an accident and landed in a tree.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics a single vehicle rolled down an embankment on the M7 and hit into a tree on Sunday afternoon.
Jamieson said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was stuck on a tree.
He said with the help of the Durban Fire Department the man was brought down and stablised and taken into an awaiting ambulance.
Jamieson said two passengers sustained serious injuries and had to be stabilised using advanced life support before being taken to hospital for further care.
On Saturday a man was killed after his car left the roadway and collided with a palm tree on Victoria Embankment.