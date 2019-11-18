LOOK: Driver rescued from tree after Durban crash









A man landed on a tree after he was ejected during an accident. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics. Durban - A man miraculously survived after he was ejected during an accident and landed in a tree. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics a single vehicle rolled down an embankment on the M7 and hit into a tree on Sunday afternoon. Jamieson said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was stuck on a tree. He said with the help of the Durban Fire Department the man was brought down and stablised and taken into an awaiting ambulance. Two other passengers sustained serious injuries. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics.

Jamieson said two passengers sustained serious injuries and had to be stabilised using advanced life support before being taken to hospital for further care. On Saturday a man was killed after his car left the roadway and collided with a palm tree on Victoria Embankment.

According to Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson the car was heading towards the M4 highway when the single vehicle somehow left the roadway and collided with a palm tree.

A man was killed after his vehicle hit a palm tree. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics





"Unfortunately the driver, a male, believed to be 30 years of age sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."

Jamieson said a female passenger sustained serious injuries and was stablised by advanced life support and was taken to hospital.

He said events leading up to the accident were subject to an SAPS investigation.

A week ago one person was killed in horror accident on the M7 involving three cars and six trucks.

When emergency services arrived on scene the vehicles had burst into flames. Two patients had to be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The roadway had been closed for hours for the rescue operation.

