LOOK: Durban snake catcher rescued green mamba from 9m high tree in Berea
Durban - Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said when he received a call this week that someone has spotted a "giant green snake" he didn't take it very seriously.
"Green snakes are usually spotted bush snakes or garden snakes. They are as harmless as a cockroach and are the headache of my life."
But Evans said when he received the photo of the 1.5m green mamba wrapped around a tree in a complex in St Thomas Road, Berea, he was surprised.
"Green mambas don't occur in the City, especially in the Berea, which is probably the most built up part of Durban area apart from the city centre. They occupy coastal forests."
Evans said he wasted no time arriving on scene and when he got there realised it was going to be a mammoth task to rescue the snake.
Apart from the tree being approximately 9 metres high, the branches were very flimsy, saying it impossible to climb.
"I decided to contact the Durban Fire Department who got there within minutes and they arrived with a special ladder.
"I was terrified climbing up the ladder and when I finally got to the top, I found the green mamba looking at me, probably wondering how the hell I got there.
Evans said he wasted no time catching it.
"I couldn't miss the opportunity, so I grabbed it by its tail. Not ideal. Because it could have swung around and I was on a ladder. Eventually I got the head and headed back down the ladder.
"By this time my legs were complete jelly and all I could think about was falling on the truck with the snake.
Evans said the snake wasn't a threat to anyone because they usually remain on trees, but there was a chance it could have come down and a dog would have tried to attack it.
"I haven't decided where I am going to release the snake. It would have been a very lonely snake, as there are no green mambas in this area.
POST