LOOK: Durban snake catcher rescued green mamba from 9m high tree in Berea

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



"Green snakes are usually spotted bush snakes or garden snakes. They are as harmless as a cockroach and are the headache of my life."

But Evans said when he received the photo of the 1.5m green mamba wrapped around a tree in a complex in St Thomas Road, Berea, he was surprised. Durban - Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said when he received a call this week that someone has spotted a "giant green snake" he didn't take it very seriously.





"Green mambas don't occur in the City, especially in the Berea, which is probably the most built up part of Durban area apart from the city centre. They occupy coastal forests."





Evans said he wasted no time arriving on scene and when he got there realised it was going to be a mammoth task to rescue the snake.





Apart from the tree being approximately 9 metres high, the branches were very flimsy, saying it impossible to climb.

Nick Evans said he required help from the Durban Fire Department. Picture: Supplied







"I decided to contact the Durban Fire Department who got there within minutes and they arrived with a special ladder.





"I was terrified climbing up the ladder and when I finally got to the top, I found the green mamba looking at me, probably wondering how the hell I got there.



