Look: Emir of Qatar's son visits home of slain KZN activist Yousuf Deedat









Raees Deedat the son of slain Yousuf Deedat welcomes the son of the Emir of Qatar at their home in Durban North. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The son of the Emir of Qatar visited the family of slain Islamic activist Yousuf Deedat at his Durban North home earlier today. The son of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived at the home at around 10 am where he was met by Deedat’s family. Speaking to the POST after the visit, Deedat’s son Raees said the purpose of the son's visit was to personally deliver a message of condolences from Qatar. “As you know the family and people of Qatar have been very close friends with our family and the Muslim community. The visit was to maintain that fabric of connection,"he said. “They felt they had to come personally to give their respects and we are very honoured to welcome them,” he said.

Deedat was shot in the back of the head on January 15 outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court where he wanted to have an interim protection order finalised. The gunman fled in a white vehicle parked a few metres away from the Verulam Family Court.

He died two days later at St Anne’s hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

The prince was surrounded by bodyguards. Picture: Nadia Khan

POST reliably learned that Deedat had been granted an interim protection order against a man who had allegedly assaulted him outside the court earlier last year.

Speaking about their loss Raees said his family, including his mother, who was present at that time of the shooting was still trying to cope but was in good spirits.

“She has a strong faith which is continuing to take her to higher and higher places as she tries to deal with what has happened.”

Raees added while there has yet to be an arrest, they were allowing the police to do their work.

“However, there is continued and ongoing pressure from multiple sources to resolve the injustice that was committed,” he said

POST