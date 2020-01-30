Durban - The son of the Emir of Qatar visited the family of slain Islamic activist Yousuf Deedat at his Durban North home earlier today.
The son of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived at the home at around 10 am where he was met by Deedat’s family.
Speaking to the POST after the visit, Deedat’s son Raees said the purpose of the son's visit was to personally deliver a message of condolences from Qatar.
“As you know the family and people of Qatar have been very close friends with our family and the Muslim community. The visit was to maintain that fabric of connection,"he said.
“They felt they had to come personally to give their respects and we are very honoured to welcome them,” he said.