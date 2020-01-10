Durban - A father and son appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being in possession of an AK 47 and 26 rounds of ammunition. KZN police said police officers from the Newcastle Public Order Police Unit Task Team conducted an operation in the Amangwe near Estcourt on Wednesday night.

"The team followed up information about the suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They swooped on two separate households in the Injisuthu area. A 58-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of an AK 47 with 26 rounds of ammunition.

An AK47 was also found with 26 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS





"The team went to another homestead where a 35-year-old suspect was placed under arrested after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition," said Captain Nqobile Gwala

Gwala said the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to see if they were used in any crimes in the province.