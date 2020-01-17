Look: First Indian triplets born at King Edward VIII Hospital turn 50









IN 1969, Rajesperi Govender went to King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban thinking she had gallstones - but found out she was pregnant with triplets. Govender, then 36, already had seven children with her 42-year-old husband, bus driver Thirumalay. The triplets - Reggie Govender, Regina Iyer and Reena Marimuthu - were born on January 17, 1970, via Caesarean section. They were the first Indian triplets to be born at the hospital. Reggie, the oldest, weighed 4kg, followed by Regina and Reena, who each weighed 3kg.

Their birth made newspaper headlines and a photograph of them as newborns with their mother was published in the-then Natal Mercury.

The siblings will celebrate their 50th birthday on Friday.

Reggie, left, Reena and Regina with their mother, Rajesperi Govender.





Their older brother, Steven, said: “I was 7 when my siblings were born and we lived in a small home in Bayview (Chatsworth). It was difficult for our parents financially.”

Steven said his dad earned R16 a week and the local child welfare office provided them with powdered milk and cereal for the triplets.

“These hardships were overshadowed by the joy the triplets brought into our lives,” said Steven.

“They were also quite a handful. My other siblings and I took turns helping our mother to bath, change, make them sleep, feed them and play with them.”

Regina said while growing up people were amazed by them.

“Seeing Indian triplets was rare. When our picture appeared in the Natal Mercury, many people contacted our parents wanting to adopt us.”

She said despite not having a lot of money, they always had what they needed and were not short of love.

When the triplets turned 10, their parents moved to Greenbury in Phoenix. They matriculated from Daleview Secondary School.

Regina, a single mother, now lives in Germiston, Gauteng. She works for a clothing manufacturing company and has a daughter, Letisha Leigh.

Reggie lives in Clayfield, Phoenix. He is employed by the eThekwini Municipality. He and his wife, Elaine, have three children, Renalda, Chriselda and Matthew.

Reena also resides in Clayfield. She is married to Anthony and they have two children, Keith and Abigail.

The trio will celebrate their milestone birthday on Saturday at a church.

Their father died from renal failure 25 years ago and Rajesperi suffered a fatal heart attack 20 years ago.

