LOOK: KZN grandmother scales 2m high wall to gain access to her home

Durban - A CHATSWORTH grandmother has to complete an obstacle course every day to reach her front door. Ankamma “Premie” Chetty, 73, of Lapwing Avenue in Arena Park, has to walk through the backyards of three neighbouring houses and then scale a wall which is almost 2m high to access her home. Chetty said she was forced to leave the house where she had lived for several decades, after construction work at her neighbour’s home caused parts of her boundary wall and staircase to collapse, leaving her property inaccessible. Ankamma Chetty, stands in front of her Chatsworth home where her boundary wall and staircase leading up to her home have collapsed. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo / African News Agency (ANA)

She and her daughter were forced to move to an outbuilding where their rent is R3000 a month. “I am so old and have been forced to move out of my home where I have lived for the past 50 years. It breaks my heart to see the home falling apart, and nobody wants to take responsibility for the damages. I am a pensioner, how will I pay for these damages?” she asked.

The mother of two said she was approached by her neighbours with building plans for a double garage last year.

The obstacle course that the 73-year old has to endure to get into her home.





“They said they wanted to build the garages and I needed to sign the building plans that I accepted the construction. We have been neighbours for so many years and I believe everybody should progress in life, and live comfortably.”

Chetty said the problem occurred after the excavation started in February.

“I had left that morning to help a friend and when I returned later in the day, I noticed that my stairs appeared to have shifted and there was a big crack in the wall. I immediately went to my neighbour and told him.

“He told me not to worry and that he would sort it out.”

Chetty said moments later there was a loud noise and she discovered that part of her boundary wall had collapsed. After that, a concrete wall at the top of the stairs, her concrete staircase, and a balustrade collapsed.

“I had to climb over the remaining part of the boundary wall, into my neighbour’s yard, then over another boundary wall into their attached neighbours home and use their staircase down to the road.

The damages to the boundary wall and staircase.





“The fire department arrived soon after and told us that we could not stay at the home as it was not safe.”

Chetty said she and her daughter approached eThekwini Municipality but were told it was a civil matter and they should get a lawyer.

However, Chetty’s neighbours denied they were responsible for the damages.

Reshika Mohan, who lives with her husband Sanjay and her elderly mother said the sand under the two homes was weak due to the heavy floods in April last year.

She said a water-table below the properties had also caused the sand to weaken.

After receiving a lawyer’s letter from Chetty, the Mohans informed their builder who brought in structural engineers and the National Home Builders Registration Council.

“They informed us that the type of sand under the wall was the same as builder’s sand which is a finer grade of sand and can easily wash away. During the time of the excavation, we experienced a lot of rain as well,” she said.

Mohan said they decided to erect the garage after their sand bank and stairs collapsed during the April floods last year.

“We were very worried that if we had to have another flood then our home would collapse as there was no proper support structure below, so instead of building another sand bank, we took out a loan so we could build the garages.

“We just want to have a safe home, and for our house not to fall down. We do not believe that it was due solely to the evacuation that our neighbour’s property was damaged,” she said.

Chetty shows the damages outside her home.

Chetty said apart from losing her home she was heartbroken as she could not host a one-year ceremony for her son who passed away last year.

“Besides the house not being safe, how would I ask my family and the priest to climb over two walls?,”

eThekwini Municipality Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: "A contravention notice was issued on 19th February 2020 to the owner of 55 Lapwing Avenue for having created a dangerous situation.

Due to non-compliance with the aforementioned notice, the matter was forwarded to Law Enforcement for prosecution and further adjudication by a Court of Law.”

