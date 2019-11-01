Durban - The man who fell out of the 7th floor of an apartment building in the Durban CBD on Friday morning had been running from police. According to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, a multidisciplinary operation led by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit was conducted at a building on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in the Durban CBD at around 5am when the incident occurred.

"Police officers penetrated the building and an occupant attempted to flee from police by jumping from the 7th floor. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Naicker.

He said during the raid police seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine powder; rock cocaine and methcathonone with a combined street value of more than R700 000.00.

The drugs recovered. Picture: SAPS





"The 41-year-old suspect remains in hospital under police guard and will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court as soon as he is released from hospital," said Naicker.

Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found the patient lying on a ledge.