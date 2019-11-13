Durban - One person has been killed in horror accident on the M7 involving three cars and six trucks.
When emergency services arrived on scene the vehicles had burst into flames.
The Durban Fire Department had to douse the flames.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics critically injured patients have been airlifted to hospital by the Lenmed helicopter and the Netcare helicopter.
Jamieson said the remaining patients were transported to various hospitals for the further care they required.