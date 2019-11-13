LOOK: One killed, scores injured in M7 horror crash









One person has been killed in a horror crash on the M7. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - One person has been killed in horror accident on the M7 involving three cars and six trucks. When emergency services arrived on scene the vehicles had burst into flames. The Durban Fire Department had to douse the flames. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Three cars and six trucks collided and caught alight on the M7. Supplied: Rescue Care Paramedics.

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics critically injured patients have been airlifted to hospital by the Lenmed helicopter and the Netcare helicopter. Jamieson said the remaining patients were transported to various hospitals for the further care they required.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Listen: Rescue efforts underway were a horror crash on the M7 has claimed the life of one person. Supplied: Rescue Care Paramedics





He said the M7 had been closed to traffic and will remain closed until further notice.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A critically injured patient has been airlifted to hospital. Video: Rescue Care Paramedics

Yesterday, a man believed to be in his 70s and his dog were killed in an accident on the M13 Durban Bound before St Johns Avenue in Pinetown.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle had collided into a bridge on the busy highway.

"The driver and his beloved dog were severely entrapped in the wreckage. The driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene," said Garrith Jamieson.

"The K9 “Rasor” was also severely entrapped in the wreckage and suffered major injuries. The Lenmed ECP Paramedic Ceron Meadows stabilised the dog on the scene before she rushed it through to the Kloof and Highway SPCA where a team was awaiting her arrival. Unfortunately a short while later the dog too passed away due to its injuries."

