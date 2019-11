LOOK: Police uncover hydroponic dagga lab in Kloof









Durban - A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today after police swooped in on a dagga lab in Kloof and seized dagga and equipment valued at around R400 000.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker inside the Jerome Drive home in Kloof police police seized dagga plants as well as equipment used to cultivate and process the dagga.

"The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and charged with dealing and cultivation of dagga," said Naicker.

Speaking about the arrest, Naicker said the Durban Flying Squad were performing crime prevention duties on the Marine Parade in Durban on Wednesday when they arrested the same suspect in possession of dagga.





"During the operation the police officers approached the man who was walking towards his vehicle. As the police officers began to conduct a search of the man, they detected a strong odour emanating from the vehicle.

"A search was conducted and a large plastic packet containing a huge quantity of hydroponic dagga was found hidden inside the vehicle. Following further investigations the team swooped on the house on Jerome Drive in Kloof."





The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers for the arrest and dismantling of the drug den. “We are seeing improved results due to heightened visible crime combating operations that are rolled out in drug hotspots across the province. Police officers are observing drug dealing on our streets as they conduct operations and due to their vigilance drug dealers are starting to feel the heat,” he said.





