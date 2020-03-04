LOOK: R15 million drug bust in Chatsworth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Durban Metro police arrested a man alleged to have R15 million worth of drugs in his possession in Chatsworth on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5pm Metro police received information about a suspect transporting mandrax and heroin in the vicinity of Sharks Tavern in Road 701, Montford, Chatsworth. "Police conducted a surveillance and nabbed the suspect in the same vicinity of the tavern," said spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh. After conducting a search in his car, police seized 700 mandrax tablets and the suspect was placed under arrest. Mandrax and heroin worth R15 million were seized in Chatsworth on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

"Suspects then led police to a premises in Montford ,Chatsworth where more mandrax and heroin were seized." The man's wife was also at home.

In total police seized 36 kilograms of heroin powder, 6074 mandrax tablets and the total street value of the drug were estimated at R 15,007,400.

The suspect is currently being detained at Chatsworth SAPS and will appear in court shortly.

Another big drug bust took place in Durban in February.

Police found drugs worth R20 million at a storage facility in Prospecton, South of Durban.

Mandrax and heroin worth R15 million were seized in Chatsworth on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Supplied





Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Andrea Naicker said 300 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of about R20 million was found in a container.

No arrests have been made.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said the scourge of drug abuse has to be fought in a multi- faceted manner if we want to win this war.

"We also welcome the sterling efforts of many organisations and NGO’s who are contributing towards rehabilitating and educating our youth on the dangers associated with dabbling in illegal substances,’’ he said.

POST