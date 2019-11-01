LOOK: Service delivery protests rock Chatsworth











Durban - About 200 service delivery protesters closed of the M1 Bayview on Friday morning burning tyres and debris demanding houses. According to metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad the protests began at around 4am.

"Both carriageways of the M1 Bayview had been closed for about 3 hours. Protesters from the Summerfield informal settlement began burning tyres and debris early this morning. Access in and out of Chatsworth was blocked off and has just been re-opened to traffic," said Sewpersadh.





He said Metro police and public order police arrived on scene to find total chaos.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: About 200 protesters demanded housing. Supplied







"They managed to negotiate with protesters and the roadway has just been opened. However we are urging motorists to proceed with extreme caution and to follow instructions of police officers."





He said there was still debris on the road and protesters were still at the scene.